Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK):

3/8/2021 – Verisk Analytics was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Verisk Analytics was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $192.00.

3/3/2021 – Verisk Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Verisk Analytics was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $196.00.

2/25/2021 – Verisk Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Verisk Analytics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verisk’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to better-than-expected earnings performance in the last four quarters. The company has a robust growth strategy that focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions. Verisk's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over its competitors. It has been acquiring and investing in companies globally in order to expand its data and analytics capabilities. It continues to invest in data sets, analytic solutions and technology. On the flip side, Verisk has a debt-laden balance sheet. Total debt in third-quarter 2020 has increased sequentially. Further, the company’s cash and cash equivalent balance at the end of the quarter was below the short-term level, indicating cash insufficiency.”

VRSK stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average of $189.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,686,000 after acquiring an additional 139,084 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

