Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for WideOpenWest (WOW)

WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2021 – WideOpenWest had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – WideOpenWest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

2/25/2021 – WideOpenWest had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – WideOpenWest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 17,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,100. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

