Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $453.16 million, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the third quarter worth $56,441,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the third quarter worth $34,081,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at $17,496,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at $13,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at $4,854,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

