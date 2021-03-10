REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. REV Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of REVG stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. REV Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

In related news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

