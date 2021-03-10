Reviewing MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) & HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MediWound and HEXO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00 HEXO 6 7 3 0 1.81

MediWound currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.93%. HEXO has a consensus price target of $1.95, suggesting a potential downside of 71.97%. Given MediWound’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than HEXO.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -53.12% -94.63% -29.86% HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MediWound has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MediWound and HEXO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $31.79 million 4.80 $4.95 million $0.08 70.00 HEXO $60.46 million 14.04 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -7.23

MediWound has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO. HEXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MediWound, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MediWound beats HEXO on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; and MWPC003 for connective tissue disorders. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

