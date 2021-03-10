Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Generac were worth $37,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.85.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $294.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

