Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $35,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

NYSE:FDS opened at $315.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.98.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

