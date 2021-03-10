Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 663,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $31,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

