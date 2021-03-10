Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $34,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Shares of KSU opened at $210.57 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $223.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.