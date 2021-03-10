Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Extra Space Storage worth $31,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $131.59.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

