Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on RYTM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of RYTM opened at $24.96 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

