Rigel Finance Trading Down 24.7% This Week (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $508,857.23 and approximately $238,901.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $121.19 or 0.00212997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.13 or 0.00499397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00067067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00072550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.00543285 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00075531 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

