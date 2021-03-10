RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Trading 2.2% Higher

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) traded up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.43. 20,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 25,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

