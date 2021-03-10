Rise Protocol (RISE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million

Rise Protocol (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Rise Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $34,277.00 worth of Rise Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rise Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $18.41 or 0.00032981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rise Protocol

Rise Protocol (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise Protocol’s total supply is 121,469 coins and its circulating supply is 100,401 coins. Rise Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

