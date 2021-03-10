Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. Sells 5,926 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $36,741.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ISSC opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $106.73 million, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

