Robert Paul Mack Sells 10,859 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,411,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Paul Mack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of Polaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,086,480.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of Polaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of Polaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00.

Shares of PII stock opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 405.36 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $137.68.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Polaris by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Polaris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

