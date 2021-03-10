Robert Paul Mack Sells 8,048 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Paul Mack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of Polaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,411,670.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of Polaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of Polaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $137.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.36 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

