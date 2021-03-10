Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 344.21.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

