Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 206.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,735,000 after purchasing an additional 659,330 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $84,828,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $327.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.39. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,057 shares of company stock valued at $322,656,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

