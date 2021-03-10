Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RYCEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYCEY stock remained flat at $$1.58 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,334,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,816,868. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.17.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

