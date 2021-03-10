Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.69.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43. Root has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $12,213,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

About Root

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

