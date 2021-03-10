Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $385.38 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

