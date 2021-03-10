Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,774.17 ($23.18).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,486.20 ($19.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,353.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,187.35. The firm has a market cap of £116.03 billion and a PE ratio of -5.33. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,743.20 ($22.78).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.