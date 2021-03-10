Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.45

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.45 and last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 11024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $24,368,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,929,000 after acquiring an additional 625,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

