Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Olin worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Olin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $33.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

