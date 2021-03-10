Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $63,370 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $453.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

