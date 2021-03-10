Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 146.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Shutterstock by 50.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 18.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,287,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,009,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other Shutterstock news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,915,366.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,311.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $904,642.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,464,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,489,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,333 shares of company stock worth $9,651,065. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

NYSE SSTK opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.47.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.