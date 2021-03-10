Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 414,610 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Denny’s worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 1,418.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 383,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Denny’s by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

