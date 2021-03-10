Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,181 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCPH opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

