Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,357,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.