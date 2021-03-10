Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.211 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:SBR traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,167. The firm has a market cap of $480.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

