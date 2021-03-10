Safex Token (SFT) Price Up 14% Over Last Week

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Safex Token has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a market cap of $26.21 million and approximately $10,530.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

