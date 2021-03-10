Saga Communications (SGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.04 million, a P/E ratio of -386.60 and a beta of 0.73. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

