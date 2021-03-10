Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.08.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $218.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.76 and a 200-day moving average of $168.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $227.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

