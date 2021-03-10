Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMO. TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. 52,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,778. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. Analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 62,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after buying an additional 186,575 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

