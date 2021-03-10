Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Sells C$18,500.00 in Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$18,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,475,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,505,913.17.

On Friday, March 5th, Arturo Préstamo Elizondo sold 14,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$4,620.00.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$81.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.58.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande project that include three concession groups, which consists of 184 mining concessions covering an area of 8,944 hectares in the Zacatecas Mining District, Mexico.

