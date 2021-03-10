Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

BFS opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $965.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Saul Centers by 6.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Saul Centers by 203.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

