Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) & Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Head to Head Survey

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Schaeffler and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schaeffler 1 1 4 0 2.50 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 4 7 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Schaeffler has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Schaeffler and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schaeffler -4.62% -25.97% -4.59% Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 2.19% 4.05% 0.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schaeffler and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schaeffler $16.16 billion 0.08 $479.36 million $1.15 7.04 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $61.62 billion 0.72 $3.05 billion N/A N/A

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than Schaeffler.

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats Schaeffler on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components. This division also provides chassis systems comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems; and hybrid and electrical drive systems that include hybrid modules, electrical axle drives, and electrical wheel hub drives. Its Automotive Aftermarket division offers repair solutions for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors, as well as supporting services. The company's Industrial division provides components and systems. This division serves customers in the mobility, energy and raw materials, production machinery, aerospace, and industrial distribution. It has a strategic partnership with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschrÃ¤nkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The company offers non-life reinsurance products for cyber risks, natural catastrophes, natural hazards assessment network risks, aviation, space and satellite, and agriculture and weather risk transfer. It also provides life reinsurance products related to capital management, data analysis, product development, digital underwriting, medical risk, and health reinsurance products, as well as risk insurance solutions for industrial firms and corporate clients. In addition, the company offers primary insurance products, including direct, life, property-casualty, health, legal expense, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name. It offers its insurance products to private, commercial, and industrial customers through various sales channels. MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

