Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. Scholar Rock’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $4.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.11. The company had a trading volume of 404,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,501. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $66.72.

In other news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

