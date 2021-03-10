Scotiabank Cuts SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to $39.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $42.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 97.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNCAF. Maxim Group raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.