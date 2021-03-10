Scotiabank Raises NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$35.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NFI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

TSE NFI opened at C$29.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.96. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$9.12 and a 12-month high of C$32.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.62.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 137,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

