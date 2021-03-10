SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.38.

Get SEA alerts:

SE stock opened at $228.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. SEA has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.