Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SES. CIBC set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.64.

Shares of TSE:SES traded up C$0.36 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.46. 2,007,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$4.46. The firm has a market cap of C$700.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.18.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

