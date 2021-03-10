Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

