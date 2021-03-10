Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 35,364 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,754.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

