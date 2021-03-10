Sei Investments Co. Has $1.63 Million Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJT. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PJT Partners by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

NYSE:PJT opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.