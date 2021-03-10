Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post $5.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.65 million. Selecta Biosciences posted sales of $6.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $10.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $14.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $33.36 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $51.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SELB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 63,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,656 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,479. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $399.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

