Semux Price Reaches $0.0214 on Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Semux token can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $271,801.33 and approximately $1,108.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020190 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007615 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001386 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001095 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

