Serum (SRM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $304.74 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Serum has a market cap of $304.74 million and $159.85 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $6.09 or 0.00010837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.62 or 0.00506052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00069220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00056828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00074613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.40 or 0.00548341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00074951 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.