ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.32. ServiceNow posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

Shares of NOW opened at $464.05 on Friday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.46, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $552.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.60.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

